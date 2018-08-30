LOOK: The Timberwolves are bringing back their 1990s jerseys with pine-tree trim for five games

The most 90s jerseys to ever exist are back for the 2018-19 season. For five games, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be wearing their black jerseys with pine tree fringe, the team announced Thursday. The jerseys, most closely associated with Kevin Garnett, hearken back to an NBA era when jerseys had a lot going on.

The team released a hype video that, if we're being critical, took way too long to implement a wolf howl.

For Timberwolves fans, these jerseys represent an era of success. Donned from 1996 to 2008, the Timberwolves made the playoffs from 1997 to 2004, before suffering a playoff drought that extended to last season.

Even though the Timberwolves' jerseys now are generally a bit sleeker, the business of the 90s is pretty delightful. From the font to the fringe to the fact that they're black, these jerseys embody the silly grittiness of where they're from.

The team will wear these for the first time on Halloween against the Jazz, which is also incredibly on the nose in the best way.

The T'Wolves also released a few other angles of the (old) new look.

The Blazers -- the only team who might rival the Timberwolves in 90s looks (black and red is so 90s gritty it hurts) -- took notice of the new duds.

And NBA fans are just glad to have the classics back.

It's not often you see anything get universal acclaim, but the NBA is killing it with these throwback looks. Between the Lakers, Hornets, Magic and now the Timberwolves, a lot of teams are bringing back fond memories for their fans. For our rankings of these looks, look here. Sometimes, the classics just work. This summer is proof of that.