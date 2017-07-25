LOOK: Timberwolves Twitter roasts Dave Chappelle in special '0-For-30'
Chappelle laid down the 'ceremonial first bricks' at the Target Center back in 2013
Dave Chappelle is slated to perform in Minneapolis this week, but if he holds a grudge he might abscond before this show. The Minnesota Timberwolves celebrated the arrival of the acclaimed comedian by thanking him, but not for what people may expect.
While most people these days try to emulate the form of players like Steph Curry or Kyrie Irving, it looks like Chappelle went to the Shawn Marion school of shotputting. It was a different time for Minnesota, however, and since it was pre-Karl-Anthony Towns, rumor has it that the Timberwolves actually offered Chappelle a one-year deal after the performance.
After all, Chappelle did say he had the skills of the best five Timberwolves of all time. All of them were named Dylan.
The Timberwolves credited Chappelle for laying down the "ceremonial first bricks" before their Target Center underwent renovations back in 2013. With renovations nearly finished, the timing coincided cleanly for the Timberwolves to have some fun at the comedian's expense.
