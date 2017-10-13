Mavericks owner Mark Cuban 'seriously considering' presidential run

Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban might one day have another title to add to his resume: President of the United States.

On Thursday, Cuban spoke at the Venture Atlanta business conference, and told the crowd that a presidential run has become more than just a pipe dream.

"It is something I'm seriously considering," Cuban said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. " ... Maybe I run as an independent. I don't know."

Cuban, who said he's politically an independent, also hinted at part of his potential platform.

"I'm for smaller government," he said. "I think there is a healthcare solution."

Cuban has been relentlessly critical of President Donald Trump, and his choice to wear No. 46 during February's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was reportedly a response to Trump, the 45th president.

Earlier that month, Trump had responded to Cuban's criticism with a tweet saying that "he's not smart enough to run for president."

I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017

We'll wait to see if Cuban makes an official announcement about running for office, but it likely won't come for at least a couple of years. Meanwhile, he's got his hands full with a Mavericks team trying to get back into the playoff picture this season.