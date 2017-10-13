Mavericks owner Mark Cuban 'seriously considering' presidential run

Cuban has been critical of President Trump in the past

Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban might one day have another title to add to his resume: President of the United States.

On Thursday, Cuban spoke at the Venture Atlanta business conference, and told the crowd that a presidential run has become more than just a pipe dream.

"It is something I'm seriously considering," Cuban said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. " ... Maybe I run as an independent. I don't know."

Cuban, who said he's politically an independent, also hinted at part of his potential platform.

"I'm for smaller government," he said. "I think there is a healthcare solution."

Cuban has been relentlessly critical of President Donald Trump, and his choice to wear No. 46 during February's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was reportedly a response to Trump, the 45th president.

Earlier that month, Trump had responded to Cuban's criticism with a tweet saying that "he's not smart enough to run for president."

We'll wait to see if Cuban makes an official announcement about running for office, but it likely won't come for at least a couple of years. Meanwhile, he's got his hands full with a Mavericks team trying to get back into the playoff picture this season.

