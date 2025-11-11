Nine months after trading Luka Dončić to the Lakers in what has an argument for being the worst trade in NBA history, general manager Nico Harrison was fired by the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Ever since the shocking trade, Mavs fans have been in open revolt against Harrison, chanting "Fire Nico" at every opportunity. Ultimately, the Mavericks acquiesced to that request after a disastrous 3-8 start to the 2025-26 season.

In an unusual move for a front office firing, Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont penned a letter to fans explaining his decision to fire Harrison and effectively pleading with them to come back and continue supporting the team.

Dear Mavs Family, On May 30, 2024, the Mavericks won the Western Conference championship. We came up short in the NBA Finals, but we all agreed our future was bright. As fans of this franchise, you have every right to demand a commitment to success from us. No one associated with the Mavericks organization is happy with the start of what we all believed would be a promising season. You have high expectations for the Mavericks, and I share them with you. When the results don't meet expectations, it's my responsibility to act. I've made the decision to part ways with general manager Nico Harrison. Though the majority of the 2025-26 season remains to be played, I know our players are deeplly committed to a winning culture, this decision was critical to moving our franchise forward in a positive direction. I understand the profound impact these difficult last several months have had. Please know that I'm fully committed to the success of the Mavericks. Thank you for your support, thank you for holding us accountable, and thank you to your passion and for your patience. You deserve transparency and a team that reflects your spirit. our goal is to return winning basketball to Dallas and win championships. Our family is committed to that mission and to continuing to invest in Dallas and the Mavericks' future. Please join me in continuing to cheer on our players and supporting all of those who work to make this organization the best it can be. Go Mavs! Thank you, Patrick

Dumont's letter doesn't reference Luka by name, but it is implied by the reference to the "difficult last several months." It should be noted that all of this happened after the Mavs failed to sell out a home game for the first time in 24 years on Saturday when they hosted the Wizards. It's one thing to show up to games and chant, but once the ever-loyal Mavericks fans proved they wouldn't simply show up for anything, the organization decided to make a move.

Few expected Harrison's removal this quickly, particularly after Cooper Flagg fell into his lap with the No. 1 overall pick, but even Flagg's arrival did little to take away from Mavs' fans furor at Harrison's betrayal in trading Dončić. The fact that they did little to address the glaring hole at point guard coming into the season with Kyrie Irving out with a torn ACL accelerated those frustrations, as Flagg was put in the uncomfortable position of starting at point guard.

That has led to some expected struggles from the highly touted prospect and while that is partially a coaching decision from Jason Kidd, it's also the product of how Harrison built this roster. Harrison's failure to create a coherent roster that could stay afloat until Irving's return prevented him from building any goodwill with the organization or fans after landing Flagg.

Instead, Dallas' struggles amplified calls for Harrison's job and made it hard for ownership to back him, particularly while watching Dončić dominate in L.A. from afar.

The problem for Dumont is the blood isn't just on Harrison's hands from the Dončić trade, and while he can express his regret for the deal, the decision to trade the franchise's superstar ultimately lands with ownership. Harrison served as the focus of Dallas' vitriol for nine months, but now that will shift to Dumont and the new ownership group that has not earned any trust from the fan base so far.