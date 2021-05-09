The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 21-46 overall and 12-21 at home, while the Mavericks are 39-28 overall and 20-13 on the road. Dallas has won six of its last seven games. Cleveland, meanwhile, has lost nine straight.

Dallas is favored by 11-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Mavericks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 216.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks:

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks spread: Cavaliers +11

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks over-under: 216.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -600, Cleveland +450

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas enters Sunday's matchup in the fifth spot in the Western Conference. The Mavericks have won six of their last seven games and they've won five straight against the Cavaliers. Guard Luka Doncic has been stellar for Dallas this season, averaging 28.4 points, 8.7 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are 9-2 in their last 11 games and they're 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings against Cleveland. Dallas is scoring 112.1 points per game on average this season.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers



Cleveland ended up on the wrong side of a painful 110-90 walloping at Dallas' hands on Friday. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 62-37. The losing side was boosted by point guard Collin Sexton, who had 27 points. For the season, Sexton is averaging 24.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers have lost nine straight games and they're 0-9 against the spread during that span. Cleveland is also 0-5 against the spread in its last five home games.

How to make Mavericks vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Mavericks spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.