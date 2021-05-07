The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 38-28 overall and 18-15 at home, while the Cavaliers are 21-45 overall and 9-24 on the road. The Mavericks have won the last four games between the teams.

Dallas is favored by 10-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavericks vs. Cavaliers. Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers:

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers spread: Mavericks -10

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers over-under: 219.5 points

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers money line: Dallas -550, Cleveland +425

What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks took down the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, 113-109. Dwight Powell posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds along with five assists. The Mavericks occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference. They are one game ahead of the sixth and seventh seeds.

Dallas has won five of its past six games. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is out for Friday's game. Maxi Kleber (Achilles) is not expected to play.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland was routed by Portland on Wednesday, 141-105. The Cavaliers were down 102-80 at the end of the third quarter. The top scorers for Cleveland were Kevin Love (18 points) and Dean Wade (16 points). The Cavaliers have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland has lost eight consecutive games. Darius Garland (ankle) is out for Friday's game. Larry Nance Jr. (thumb) and Matthew Dellavedova (neck) are out for the rest of the season.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Mavericks picks

