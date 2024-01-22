The Dallas Mavericks (24-18) will try to slow down the league-leading Boston Celtics (33-10) when they meet on Monday night. Dallas had its game at Golden State postponed last Friday, so the Mavericks have not played since losing to the Lakers last Wednesday. Boston bounced back from a loss to Denver with a 116-107 win at Houston on Sunday, maintaining a 3.5-game lead over Milwaukee atop the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics and Mavericks will meet again in Boston at the beginning of March.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Boston is favored by 3 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Celtics odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 239.5 points.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Mavericks:

Mavericks vs. Celtics spread: Mavericks +3

Mavericks vs. Celtics over/under: 239.5 points

Mavericks vs. Celtics money line: Mavericks: +128, Celtics: -151

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas is well rested heading into this game, as it has not played since last Wednesday. The Mavericks lost to the Lakers in that contest, but they previously beat the Pelicans at home last Monday. Veteran guard Kyrie Irving poured in 42 points and dished out seven assists, while shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. added 41 points on 11 of 23 shooting.

The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic for three games due to a sprained right ankle, but he returned with 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in 33 minutes against the Lakers. He has seven triple-doubles this season and 63 overall in his career. Dallas has covered the spread in five of its last seven home games, and it has won outright in four of its last five games as an underdog. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has thrived in its road games at Dallas in recent years, covering the spread in 13 of its last 18 visits. The Celtics have won four of their last five games this season, including a 116-107 win at Houston on Sunday. Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points on 11 of 21 shooting, knocking down 6 of 11 attempts from 3-point range.

Small forward Jaylen Brown posted a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while shooting guard Derrick White chipped in 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics raced out to a 70-55 lead at halftime and were able to rest some of their key players down the stretch. They have covered the spread in six of the last nine meetings between these teams. Jrue Holiday (elbow) and Al Horford (rest) are game-time decisions after not playing on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Celtics picks

