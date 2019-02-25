Mavericks vs. Clippers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 44-30 roll

Western Conference foes meet on Monday as the Los Angeles Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers (33-28) are coming off a loss at Denver, but have won three of five, while the Mavericks (26-33) have lost four in a row and five of six. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET from Staples Center. The Mavericks have won two of the three meetings this season, including both in Dallas, and lead the all-time series 93-62. Nevertheless, Los Angeles is a five-point favorite in the latest Mavericks vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 223.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Clippers picks of your own, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model knows the Clippers are eighth in the Western Conference and 16-12 at home. They are 21-19 against conference foes. The Clippers are the second-best 3-point shooting team in the league (38.6 percent) and are seventh in points (114.2) and 14th in point differential (plus-0.5).

Guard Lou Williams (19.8 ppg) has had monster games of late and surpassed his average in six of the past 10 games. He scored 45 points at Minnesota and 39 at Detroit in recent weeks. Forward Danilo Gallinari (18.8 ppg) has surpassed his average in four of the past five games, including the past three. He scored 23 points at Memphis on Friday.

But just because Los Angeles is tough at home doesn't guarantee it will cover the Mavericks vs. Clippers spread on Monday.

The model also knows the Mavericks are hoping for the return of rookie point guard Luka Doncic (20.7 ppg), who has missed the past two games with a sore ankle. He is expected to be a game-time decision, and the injury is not considered serious. Doncic had been hot prior to his injury, equaling or surpassing his average in six of 10.

Dallas is 13th in the league in rebounding (45.4) and holds a slight edge over the Clippers, who are 15th (45.2). Guard/forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (18.7 ppg) has picked up the slack in Doncic's absence, scoring 21 points at Utah on Saturday. He has surpassed his average in three of the past five games.

