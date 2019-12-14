Mavericks vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 14 predictions from proven computer model

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 17-7 overall and 8-5 at home, while Miami is 18-7 overall and 7-6 on the road. Both teams have been among the best in the NBA against the spread this season. The Heat are 15-8-2 against the spread, while the Mavs are 15-9. However, it's the Heat who have dominated the recent head-to-head, with an 8-2 record straight up and a 7-2-1 record against the spread in their last 10 meetings. Dallas is favored by eight points in the latest Mavericks vs. Heat odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Heat vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Mavericks vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Mavericks took down Detroit 122-111 on Wednesday. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had a stellar game as he shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with a triple-double on 41 points, 12 boards and 11 assists. Doncic is following up his Rookie of the Year season in 2018-19 by making an MVP charge in the early portion of the 2019-20 NBA schedule. The 20-year-old is averaging 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.3 assists and seems to be forming a solid one-two combination with forward Kristaps Porzingis. The Mavs have the most efficient offense in the NBA (118.1 points per 100 possessions) with Doncic at the helm.

Meanwhile, Miami fell 113-110 to the Lakers on Friday. Heat forward Jimmy Butler (23 points) was the top scorer for Miami, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 61 points to sneak past the undermanned Heat. However, with Butler in the fold and breakout performances from Kendrick Nunn (16.2 ppg) and Bam Adebayo (15.1 ppg, 10.6 rpg and 4.4 apg), the Heat sit in third in the Eastern Conference right now and their ability to force turnovers (14.1 TOV%) and dominate the defensive glass (79.7 DRB%) have made them a serious threat.

So who wins Heat vs. Mavericks ? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mavs vs. Heat spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.