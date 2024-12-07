Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Phoenix 12-9, Miami 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are taking a road trip to face off against the Miami Heat at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaseya Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Suns were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Thursday, the Suns didn't have quite enough to beat the Pelicans and fell 126-124. Phoenix was up 57-44 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though they lost, the Suns were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in eight consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Heat). They steamrolled past the Lakers 134-93 on Wednesday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for Miami considering their 89-point performance the matchup before.

The Heat's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tyler Herro, who went 9 for 16 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points plus five rebounds. Herro had some trouble finding his footing against the Celtics on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Jimmy Butler, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Phoenix dropped their record down to 12-9 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Miami, the win got them back to even at 10-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: The Suns have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15 threes per game. However, it's not like the Heat struggle in that department as they've been averaging 15. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Suns came out on top in a nail-biter against the Heat in their previous meeting back in November, sneaking past 115-112. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Suns since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Miami is a solid 6-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 220 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Phoenix has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miami.