NBA All-Star Game: Pharrell and N.E.R.D headlining halftime show in Los Angeles

N.E.R.D has been tapped to perform the halftime show for the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles on Feb. 19. Pharrell will join his group, as the "Lemon" artists will be headlining show. The hip-hop rock group has amassed 11 Grammy awards over its prolific career, and recently dropped the album "No One Ever Really Dies."

In addition to the N.E.R.D appearance, eight-time Grammy winner Fergie will sing the national anthem, while The Barenaked Ladies will sing the Canadian national anthem. Fergie recently dropped an album as well, "Double Dutchess," in September. The game will begin at 8 p.m. on TNT, and will be accompanied by the usual festivities throughout the weekend such as the Slam Dunk Contest and the Three Point Competition.

Kevin Hart will also open the night, as he continues his tradition of NBA All-Star Game appearances. With the game being in Los Angeles, it will surely be a star-studded affair, and the headlining acts complement that theme. All we can do now is hope for Rihanna appearance during "Lemon," but if that happens someone needs to keep an eye on Jeff Van Gundy after last year's Finals.