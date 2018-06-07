NBA Finals 2018: Warriors' Andre Iguodala will play in Game 3 vs. Cavs
Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals
The Golden State Warriors already hold a 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, and they should get a big boost on Wednesday night, as Andre Iguodala is now playing in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals due to a knee injury. And according to Kerr, his absence is the only reason that series went as long as it did. Boasting four All-Stars, the Warriors have plenty of talent even without Iguodala, but they do miss his presence.
Not only are they pretty thin at the wing, but Iguodala is also one of their best defenders, is a sure ball-handler who can initiate the offense and is just a calming, veteran presence. Especially in this series, Iguodala should be a big help in terms of trying to slow down LeBron James, who has averaged 40 points in the first two games.
It will be interesting to see how the return of Iguodala impacts Game 3. The Warriors clearly feel that they're a better team with him in the lineup, and that might be enough to give them the edge even if he's not 100 percent.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE updates: Warriors vs. Cavs Game 3
Join us for live updates from a pivotal Game 3 in Cleveland
-
NBA Finals injury updates
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again
-
Cavs vs. Warriors series breakdown
The Warriors currently hold a 2-0 series advantage over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals
-
CP3 reportedly won't take pay cut
Paul may be seeking a max deal this summer as he seeks to re-up with Houston
-
76ers agree with Colangelo's claim?
The investigation into Colangelo's alleged burner accounts is ongoing
-
Ayton 'confident' he'll go No. 1 overall
The 7-footer out of Arizona is the odds-on favorite to come off the board at No. 1 in this...