Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the current favorite (-380) to win a second consecutive NBA MVP award and he'll have another potential showcase on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting a career-best 55.9% from the floor and is averaging 32.1 points per game, his fourth consecutive season of averaging 30 points or more per game. The latest NBA odds list his over/under for tonight at 32.5 points and the SportsLine Projection Model is leaning heavily towards the Over, as it predicts that SGA scores 38.3 points on average against one of the NBA's bottom-five defenses. It's also predicting that Jazz guard Isaiah Collier goes Under 9.5 assists in a late matchup with the Clippers and that Pistons forward Jalen Duren comfortably goes over 10.5 rebounds against the Nuggets, who are missing Nikola Jokic (knee).

Targeting NBA player props will be a popular way to approach Tuesday's NBA betting at online sports betting sites. With NBA odds available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, the model can help you find value to add to your Tuesday NBA picks at various sportsbooks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the DraftKings promo code, where new users can bet $5, and get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player prop picks on Tuesday:



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder, Over 32.5 points

Isaiah Collier, Jazz, Under 9.5 assists

Jalen Duren, Pistons, Over 10.5 rebounds



Click here to play these NBA props with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder, Over 32.5 points (-114)

The Pelicans rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed per game (121.5) and 27th in defensive rating (120.0), so they'll have their hands full with SGA on Tuesday. The reigning NBA MVP has scored 39 points or more in three of his last five games and the Thunder have been a little quiet offensively in back-to-back losses, so they may look at this as an opportunity to break out. The model predicts that Gilgeous-Alexander scores 38.3 points on average and DraftKings has the best available price here.

Bet on Gilgeous-Alexander with the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins:

Isaiah Collier, Jazz, Under 9.5 assists (-130)

You'll notice in our parlay listing that FanDuel lists this number at 8.5 assists with plus-money (+114) available for the Under. With the model projecting 8.2 assists tonight, that's a potential to add more value, but we prefer the added wiggle room at 9.5 with Fanatics Sportsbook offering the best available price. Collier is averaging 6.6 assists per game this season and has four assists or fewer in three of his last five outings.

Bet on Collier with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which gives new users up to $2,000 in Bet Insurance via FanCash:

Jalen Duren, Pistons, Over 10.5 rebounds (-110)

Several sportsbooks have this juiced to around -130, but it's worth seeking out the -110 pricing from BetMGM here. Duren is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game this season and has had 11 rebounds or more on 18 occasions this year. He'll take on a Denver Nuggets squad that will be without Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon tonight, giving him an enormous opportunity to dominate the glass. The model predicts he finishes with 12.5 rebounds on average.

Bet on Duren with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Want more Tuesday NBA picks?

You've seen the model's NBA picks for some popular NBA player props for Tuesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

NBA expert Prop Bet Guy is 63-42 (+1447) in his last 105 NBA player prop picks this season. See his latest NBA predictions here.