We have just one NBA playoff game Tuesday night, with the Spurs and Timberwolves facing off in a crucial Game 5. The biggest storyline heading into Game 5 is Victor Wembanyama, who was ejected in the second quarter of San Antonio's Game 4 loss, after elbowing Wolves forward Naz Reid in the chin. Wembanyama didn't receive any further punishment from the league in the way of fines or a suspension, though there are likely many Minnesota fans upset at that outcome.

And so we move ahead in the series, which is suddenly tied 2-2 after the Wolves took care of business without Wemby for most of Game 4. Can Minnesota pull off another upset in the playoffs? Or will Wembanyama and the Spurs lock in and try to reassert their dominance in this matchup? Game 5 will give us that answer.

Here's the schedule and a prediction:

NBA games today: May 12 playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Game 5: Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs (-10.5), 8 p.m. -- NBC/Peacock

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5 prediction

It's difficult not to think about how the outcome of Game 4 would've been different had Wembanyama not been ejected. But that's something he and the Spurs will have to live with and hope it doesn't haunt them. Now they'll turn to Game 5 with Wembanyama and look to take an advantage again in a series that they could've been up 3-1.

Having Wembanyama back solves a lot of issues for the Spurs. If he comes out like he was performing in Game 3, during which he put up 39 points and 15 rebounds, then the Wolves will have their hands full in trying to steal another win on the road.

On the flipside of things, Anthony Edwards appears to be moving better the further away he gets from that initial knee injury he sustained in the first round. He's eclipsed the 30-point mark in each of the last two games with great efficiency, and if he's operating closer to 100%, then this will be a dog fight. Still, I'm going with Wemby and the Spurs to take this one. Pick: Spurs (-10.5)