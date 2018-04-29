NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jaylen Brown leaves Game 7 with hamstring injury; won't return

Jaylen Brown is one of the Celtics' best young players. The sophomore wing has developed quickly into an important piece on the defensive end and an athletic monster on offense. His role has only increased this season with all the injuries Boston has been facing.

Unfortunately for Boston, Brown is now among the injured. During the second quarter of Game 7, Brown pulled up with a hamstring injury and immediately walked off the court and into the locker room. After halftime, Brown was seen sprinting on the court to try and loosen up his hamstring. Marcus Smart started the second half in his place. He must have been successful, because he was listed as available to return after missing most of the third quarter.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Jaylen Brown is available to return to tonight's game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 29, 2018

However, Brad Stevens, not wanting to risk further injury to Brown's hamstring, told TNT before the fourth that he won't return to action. The official word from the Celtics was that Brown was available, but Stevens said the trainers had yet to clear him to return to the floor. Boston choosing to be cautious with their young player, even in a do-or-die Game 7, is probably the best decision.