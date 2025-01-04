The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers get the Saturday NBA schedule underway with a 6 p.m. ET tip at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 13-21 overall and 5-9 at home, while Philadelphia is 13-19 overall and 8-10 on the road. Both teams would be on the outside looking in of the Eastern Conference playoffs at this point, so they'll both have some urgency to pile up wins with the calendar now flipped to 2025.

The Sixers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Nets vs. 76ers odds, and the over/under is 214 points. Before entering any Nets vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 128-95 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Nets vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -7.5

Nets vs. 76ers over/under: 214 points

Nets vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -311, Nets +248

Nets vs. 76ers picks: See picks here

Nets vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

What you need to know about the 76ers

The Sixers went 2-2 on their West Coast swing, but finished it by losing the last two to Sacramento and Golden State. They did, however, cover as 6.5-point underdogs against Sacramento. Joel Embiid had an impressive trip out West, averaging more than 30 points in the three games he appeared in. However, he's listed as questionable (foot/sinus fracture) for this one. Jared McCain (knee) remains out indefinitely.

The Sixers do have a pair of high-volume scorers available in Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Maxey leads the team with 25.5 points per game, while George is averaging 16.3 PPG. And while Philly's season-long spread numbers aren't impressive (12-20 ATS), the Sixers did cover in three of five on their recent road trip. See which side to back here.

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets are coming in fresh off a huge upset of the Bucks on Thursday, beating Milwaukee 113-110 despite entering as 12.5-point underdogs. The win ended Brooklyn's three-game losing streak and was just their second victory since Dec. 19.

Brooklyn enters with injury concerns as well. Leading scorer Cam Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable, while second-leading scorer Cameron Johnson (ankle) is doubtful. Despite a shaky season overall, Brooklyn has been a solid team for bettors to back. The Nets are 19-14-1 ATS and that 57.6% cover rate ranks seventh in the NBA. See which side to back here.

How to make Nets vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Sixers vs. Nets, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that's on a 128-95 roll on top-rated NBA picks.