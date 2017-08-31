New Orleans Pelicans reportedly working out journeyman wing Josh Smith

The New Orleans Pelicans have a hole in the front court -- likely starting small forward Solomon Hill will be out six to eight months after undergoing surgery for a torn hamstring -- and are reportedly looking to fill that void with a veteran.

With not too many free-agent options available to replace Hill's production, the Pelicans are apparently working out Josh Smith, who had his best years with the Atlanta Hawks -- he averaged 15.3 points, eight rebounds and just over two blocks a game in nine seasons in Atlanta -- but has also played with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.

On his latest podcast episode with Bobby Marks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Smith was recently working out for the team. Via The Woj Pod:

"They have a workout there, with, I'm told, Josh Smith, Chase Budinger, Martell Webster."

Smith, a 2004 first-round pick who is somehow still only 31 years old, has not played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season. He most recently played in China, suiting up for the Sichuan Blue Whales last season.

It's not really clear what Smith has left in the tank in terms of NBA production, but he's probably the most talented player available right now. With few other options on the table, perhaps it would be worth swinging for the fences with Smith on a cheap deal.

The Pelicans have no depth on the wing and are facing a make-or-break season with new big man DeMarcus Cousins set to be a free agent next summer.