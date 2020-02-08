Nuggets vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 21-31 overall and 10-17 at home, while the Nuggets are 36-16 overall and 16-10 on the road. The Nuggets have won four of their past five games. The Suns snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday. Denver is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 217. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Nuggets spread: Suns +3.5

Suns vs. Nuggets over-under: 217

Suns vs. Nuggets money line: Phoenix 110, Denver -163

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix was totally in charge on Friday, breezing past the Houston Rockets 127-91 at home. That 36-point margin was the widest for Phoenix this season. Kelly Oubre Jr. shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 39 points and nine boards. Devin Booker had 33 points. The 91 points scored by the Rockets were a season low.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, 98-95. Nikola Jokic posted a triple-double on 30 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 dimes. He became the third player since the NBA-ABA merger to record a 30-20-10 triple-double, and it was his fourth triple-double in a two-week period.

The Nuggets ended a nine-game losing streak at Utah. Denver overcame an eight-point halftime deficit in the victory.

Jerami Grant (ankle) and Paul Millsap (ankle) are probable for Saturday. Will Barton (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) are out.

Denver got away with a 113-111 win the last time the two teams met on December 23. They have won all three meetings with the Suns this season.

How to make Nuggets vs. Suns picks

