The Denver Nuggets will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are 51-26 overall and 32-7 at home, while Golden State is 41-37 overall and 9-29 on the road. The Nuggets currently occupy the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference, but they're just 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Warriors sit in fifth-place after winning six of their last 10 outings.

Nuggets vs. Warriors spread: Nuggets -3

Nuggets vs. Warriors over/under: 234 points

Nuggets vs. Warriors money line: Denver -140, Golden State +118

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver came up short against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday, falling 100-93. A silver lining for Denver was the play of power forward Aaron Gordon, who had 26 points and six assists in addition to eight boards. For the season, Gordon is averaging 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The Nuggets feature one of the most well-rounded teams in the NBA. Denver ranks inside the top 10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. In addition, the Nuggets are 4-0 against the spread in their last four meetings with the Warriors.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, Golden State strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 130-115. Point guard Stephen Curry and shooting guard Klay Thompson were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five assists and the latter shot 7-for-14 from downtown and finished with 31 points.

The Warriors are averaging 118.3 points per game this season, which ranks third in the NBA. However, Golden State has struggled defensively, giving up 117.6 points per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

