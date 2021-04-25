The Orlando Magic will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Amway Center. The Magic are 18-41 overall and 10-21 at home, while Indiana is 28-31 overall and 17-14 on the road. The Pacers have dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of their last 10 meetings against the Magic.

Magic vs. Pacers spread: Magic +5

Magic vs. Pacers over-under: 225.5 points

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando took a serious blow against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, falling 135-100. Orlando was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-52. Power forward Chuma Okeke had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 1-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

The Magic have lost 10 of their last 11 games. Orlando has also lost each of its last seven games at home. The Magic are averaging just 104.2 points per game this season, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in its matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, but the Pacers still walked away with a 115-109 win. Indiana got its victory on the backs of several key players, and it was point guard Malcolm Brogdon out in front picking up 26 points along with eight rebounds. For the season, Brogdon is averaging 21.6 points, 5.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

The Pacers have won 10 of their last 11 games against the Magic on the road. However, Indiana is just 1-8 against the spread in its last nine games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference. The Pacers have also lost five of their last seven games played on a Sunday.

