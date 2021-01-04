The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Smoothie King Center. Both teams are 4-2; New Orleans is 2-0 at home, while Indiana is 1-0 on the road. The Pelicans won both games between the teams last season.

Pelicans vs. Pacers spread: Pelicans -1.5

Pelicans vs. Pacers over-under: 217 points

Pacers vs. Pelicans money line: Indiana +100; New Orleans -120

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday, 120-116. Brandon Ingram had 31 points in addition to six rebounds and the Eric Bledsoe posted a double-double on 19 points and 10 assists along with five boards. New Orleans set a franchise record with 47 free throw attempts in regulation, connecting on 36. The Pelicans out-rebounded the Raptors, 51-31. New Orleans scored 10 of the game's final 15 points.

Ingram has posted at least 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists twice. Steven Adams and Zion Williamson are combining for seven offensive rebounds per game, which is the second-highest average for a duo in the NBA. In the first five games of the season, the Pelicans held opponents under 100 points, the first time they accomplished that feat in six seasons. In the last two games, New Orleans has held its opponents to 18 total points in the final 12 minutes.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers lost 106-102 to the New York Knicks this past Saturday. Malcolm Brogdon shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 33 points and seven assists. It was just the second time in the last 11 meetings with New York that the Pacers lost to the Knicks. New York outrebounded Indiana 51-32, and the Pacers totaled just five offensive rebounds.

Indiana has lost two of its past three games. The Pacers tied a franchise record with 19 3-pointers made on a franchise-record 50 attempts vs. New York. They were out-rebounded 56-26. The Pacers are outscoring their opponents by an average of 10.2 points per game in the third quarter. Victor Oladipo has scored 20 or more points in three outings this season.

