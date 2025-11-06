Phil Jackson coached some of the greatest players in NBA history, a list that includes Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal and Scottie Pippen. There is, however, one surprising player that Jackson also wishes he could have coached during his legendary career.

While he could have picked a more decorated player, Jackson instead chose Christian Laettner, an iconic college player at Duke who went onto have a long but largely underwhelming 13-year NBA career. Jackson feels that he could have possibly gotten more out of Laettner during his time in the NBA had he gotten the chance to coach him.

"I think Laettner is like one of the guys, I thought, never really got to play the way he was capable of playing in the NBA," Jackson said in an interview Dan Patrick. "I would like to coach a guy like that that has talent, had some leadership ability, maybe never blossomed as an NBA player."

Given his success with other star players, it's a safe bet that Jackson would have probably gotten more out of Laettner, who could have worked well in the famous triangle offense to maximize his ability as a passer and outside shooter.

As Jackson alluded to, Laettner was a little ahead of his time, which is what undoubtedly led to some of his professional shortcomings. While he would be valued as either a stretch four or a stretch five in today's game, Laettner's skillset wasn't necessary valued during an era where big men were mostly used a rebounders and inside scorers. It would have probably been more valued inside Jackson's triangle offense, though.

Laettner also wouldn't have had to wear the label as "the guy" had he had the chance to play with Jackson's teams in either Chicago or Los Angeles. Instead of being the focal point of the offense (which was the case during the early portions of his career), Laettner would have been part of a system where he would have been asked to contribute to the overall cause while complementing the otherworldly talents of either Jordan, Bryant, Pippen and O'Neal.

Aside from his tangibles, Jackson also lauded Laettner's abilities as a leader. It's safe to say that Laettner's fierce drive to win (which was constantly on display during his years at Duke) would have meshed Jackson and his Bulls and Lakers teams, especially with ultra competitors Jordan and Bryant,

While he didn't get that chance, Laettner nonetheless did carve out a solid NBA career. A member of the 1992-93 All-Rookie Team, Laettner averaged 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game during his career. He was named to his first and only All-Star team during the 1996-97 season while helping lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 56-26 record. Atlanta defeated the Pistons in the first round of the playoffs that season before losing to Jackson's Bulls in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Laettner also won an Olympic gold medal while playing for the legendary "Dream Team" during the 1992 Olympics.