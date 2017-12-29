Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings odds: Picks from advanced computer model on 46-22 NBA run

Two of the NBA's most exciting teams square off Friday as the tenacious Sacramento Kings host the improving Phoenix Suns in a nationally televised game at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

The Kings opened as 2.5-point favorites and the line has remained steady. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has risen to 210, up from 208.5.

Before picking either side, you need to read what SportsLine's Advanced Projection Model has come up with. This model would have won 96 percent of CBS Sports NFL office pools last season and has put together a blistering 46-22 run on its top-rated NBA point-spread picks this season. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Suns-Kings and locked in against-the-spread, over-under and money line picks.

We can tell you that the computer has under 210 winning 51 percent of simulations. But what about the spread, which it has excelled picking?

The model knows that Phoenix is on a 4-2 streak after a pulse-pounding victory over Memphis on Tuesday. Tyson Chandler slammed down a thunderous dunk off a spectacular inbound pass with less than a second remaining to defeat the stunned Grizzlies 99-97.

Sacramento, which is the league's worst offensive team -- just 96.9 points per game -- last played Wednesday against the Cavaliers. The tenacious Kings bottled up LeBron James all night, holding to him only 16 points on 6-for-17 shooting in a spectacular 109-95 victory.

The Suns are 1-5 against the spread in their past six trips to Sacramento and the Kings are 4-1-1 ATS in their previous six contests against teams with losing records.

Phoenix, 11th in the Western Conference, is six games out of playoff contention at 13-23. The Suns are dead last in the NBA in points allowed, yielding a staggering 112.4 per contest.

The Kings are tied with the Suns in the West at 12-22, but they've only played 14 of their first 32 games at home, where they're 6-8.

Sacramento is led by veteran power forward Zach Randolph, who is tops on the team in scoring (15.5) and rebounds (6.9). Still playing at an elite level at 36, he is shooting a sizzling 51 percent from the field.

The Suns' offense runs through shooting guard Devin Booker, who leads his squad in scoring at 24.6 points and assists at 4.2. He also pulls down 4.5 boards, which propels them in their fast-break offense. Booker is lethal from deep range, knocking down 2.5 3s a game at a 38 percent clip.

T.J. Warren is a menace on defense for opposing squads, netting about a steal per night. He also chips in with 14.0 points and 5.6 rebounds. Big man Chandler leads the Suns in rebounding at 9.4.

Will the Kings capitalize on their big win against King James and the Cavs or will the Suns shine in Sacramento behind Booker and his scrappy teammates? SportsLine's projection model has locked in its picks.

So what side of the Suns-Kings do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Suns-Kings, all from the model that has absolutely crushed the NBA, and find out.