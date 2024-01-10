The Detroit Pistons will host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in a cross-conference matchup of the teams with the two worst records in the NBA. Detroit is 3-34 overall and 2-15 at home, while San Antonio is 5-30 overall and 3-15 on the road. These teams have alternated wins and losses over their last four meetings, with the home team winning each time. The Pistons are 15-22 against the spread, while the Spurs are 14-20-1 versus the line this season.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. San Antonio is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Spurs odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 238 points. Before entering any Spurs vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Spurs spread: Pistons +2.5

Pistons vs. Spurs over/under: 238 points

Pistons vs. Spurs money line: Pistons: +121, Spurs: -143

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They suffered a bruising 131-110 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The Pistons' defeat came about despite a quality game from Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 26 points to along with five rebounds and three steals.

Detroit's leading scorer, Cade Cunningham, was sidelined for that game with a knee injury, and he will remain out for Wednesday. Without him, the Pistons will rely more on Bogdanovic and Jaden Ivey to run the offense. Ivey, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has seen his numbers drop this year but has also had an uptick in scoring since being moved back into the starting lineup. Ivey is averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists across his last 11 games, which were all starts.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, the Spurs' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They fell just short of the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 117-115. Despite their defeat, the Spurs saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Wembanyama hasn't dropped below two blocks for three straight games.

The top overall draft pick leads the NBA with 3.3 blocks per game, which helps deter opponents from attacking the rim, but San Antonio struggles in defending the perimeter. It allows the second-most made 3-pointers per game and the second-highest 3-point percentage. The Spurs also struggle on the offensive end, ranking second-worst on their own 3-point percentage. Starting center Zach Collins (ankle) is out for Wednesday.

Key Betting Info

Wembanyama will likely loom large in the final result, win or lose. For the season, he has averaged 19.3 points, 3.3 blocks, and 10.1 rebounds.

The Pistons have really struggled as the underdog this season and are currently 3-31 in that position. Meanwhile, the Spurs have only played as the favorites once this season, and they left that game victorious.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Pistons are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Spurs are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games vs teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

The Pistons are 6-11 against the spread in their last 17 games when at home.

