Kyle Lowry has been a member of the Toronto Raptors since 2012, but on Wednesday, he might have played his final game with the team in a 135-111 win over the Denver Nuggets. Lowry, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, has been the subject of trade rumors for months. The Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are all in the running for his services, and with the deadline less than a day away, the reality of a possible trade is setting in.

Lowry told reporters that tonight's game was "weird" given the circumstances, but that "everything will be fine, no matter what happens." Midway through his press conference, though, a special guest made an appearance. Famous Raptors fan and award-winning musician Drake called Lowry on FaceTime, and jokingly offered to serve as his translator.

Drake has worked as a team ambassador for the Raptors since 2013, and even in an unofficial capacity, the Toronto native's fandom has allowed him to get close with the entire team. He routinely attends games and was present for the team's 2019 championship.

On a more serious note, Lowry reflected on his time in Toronto with pride. "I'm not the tallest, I'm not the most athletic, I'm not the fanciest, but I play hard and it's got me a long way by playing hard," Lowry told reporters after the game. "I pride myself on being one of the hardest basketball players out there."

More talented players have worn Raptors uniforms over the years. Lowry never reached the stardom that Vince Carter did. He wasn't the Finals MVP like Kawhi Leonard was. But on balance, no player has ever accomplished more in a Raptors uniform than Lowry has. No matter what happens on Thursday, his jersey will one day hang from the Scotiabank Arena rafters.