Raptors' OG Anunoby could be sidelined until Eastern Conference finals, per report

The second-seeded Toronto Raptors could be without one of their key contributors for multiple rounds.

Raptors/ second-year forward OG Anunoby, who underwent an emergency appendectomy on Thursday, could be out until the Eastern Conference finals, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The loss is a big blow for Toronto, as Anunoby is a key contributor off of the bench. He appeared in 67 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 20.2 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 15 times and tallied two 20-point games.

With Anunoby sidelined, Norman Powell will likely see some increased activity off of the bench for Toronto, who will begin their playoff run against Orlando on Saturday afternoon.

While the Raptors may be able to navigate their opening round series against the Magic, if they want to make a deep postseason run then they will need for all of their weapons to be in uniform and available to play and Anunoby is certainly one of their key contributors.