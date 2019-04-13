Raptors' OG Anunoby could be sidelined until Eastern Conference finals, per report
The Raptors will be without a key contributor for a while
The second-seeded Toronto Raptors could be without one of their key contributors for multiple rounds.
Raptors/ second-year forward OG Anunoby, who underwent an emergency appendectomy on Thursday, could be out until the Eastern Conference finals, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The loss is a big blow for Toronto, as Anunoby is a key contributor off of the bench. He appeared in 67 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 20.2 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 15 times and tallied two 20-point games.
With Anunoby sidelined, Norman Powell will likely see some increased activity off of the bench for Toronto, who will begin their playoff run against Orlando on Saturday afternoon.
While the Raptors may be able to navigate their opening round series against the Magic, if they want to make a deep postseason run then they will need for all of their weapons to be in uniform and available to play and Anunoby is certainly one of their key contributors.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results
The NBA playoffs begin with a four-game slate on Saturday
-
Report: Kings offer Walton coaching job
The former Lakers coach may have already found a new home
-
Raptors vs. Magic odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Magic vs. Raptors game 10,000 ti...
-
Embiid unsure if he'll play in Game 1
The Philadelphia 76ers will have their superstar center for Game 1 against the Brooklyn Ne...
-
NBA coaching tracker
With the regular season in the books, the coaching carousel has begun moving in the NBA
-
Sixers vs. Nets odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Sixers vs. Nets game 10,000 time...