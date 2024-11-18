We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Monday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors will host the Indiana Pacers. Toronto is 2-12 overall and 2-4 at home, while Indiana is 6-7 overall and 2-5 on the road. The teams split their four matchups last season, with the road team winning each game. Toronto is 9-5 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Indiana is 7-6 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Indiana is favored by 4 points in the latest Raptors vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 233.5 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Pacers spread: Raptors +4

Raptors vs. Pacers over/under: 233.5 points

Raptors vs. Pacers money line: Raptors: +149, Pacers: -179

Raptors vs. Pacers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors fell on Saturday, 126-123, to the Boston Celtics on a last-minute shot from Jayson Tatum, but despite the loss, the Raptors got a top-tier performance from Jakob Poeltl. He dropped a double-double on 35 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 84.2% from the field. RJ Barrett was another key player, posting a triple-double on 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists.

Even though Toronto's 2-12 record is the worst in the NBA, its 9-5 ATS record is among the best. Only two teams have more covers this season, and the Raptors are elite in one area, and that's defending the 3-point line. They allow the second-lowest 3-point percentage in the NBA, which could limit Indiana's potentially high-octane offense. Toronto also gets to face a depleted Pacers squad which has lost centers Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman to season-ending Achilles' injuries, and has also been without starters Aaron Nesmith (ankle) and Andrew Nembhard (knee) for the last 10-plus days. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Meanwhile, the Pacers earned a 119-110 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday, with Myles Turner leading the way with 34 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Bennedict Mathurin, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Tyrese Haliburton had his own double-double with 16 points and 13 assists.

The Pacers operate one of the league's most efficient offenses, ranking fourth in field goal percentage and sixth in effective FG%. Defensively, Turner patrols the paint, ranking seventh with 1.8 blocks per game, while the team, as a whole, does an excellent job on the perimeter, keeping opponents to the sixth-lowest 3-point percentage. The Pacers can also take comfort in the fact that they've beaten the Raptors in three straight games in Toronto. See which team to pick here.

