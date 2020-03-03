Raptors vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 3 predictions from advanced computer model

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 24-37 overall and 11-21 at home, while Toronto is 42-18 overall and 19-9 on the road. Both teams have lost three consecutive games. The Raptors have not lost four straight since January of 2017. Toronto is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Suns picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Raptors spread: Suns +4.5

Suns vs. Raptors over-under: 225.5 points

Suns vs. Raptors money line: Phoenix 160, Toronto -185

What you need to know about the Suns

This past Saturday, Phoenix lost to the Golden State Warriors at home by a decisive 115-99 margin. The Suns were up 41-28 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Devin Booker (21 points) and Deandre Ayton (20 points) were the top scorers for Phoenix. The Suns squandered an 18-point lead in the loss.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto ended up a good deal behind the Denver Nuggets when they played on Sunday, losing 133-118. OG Anunoby had 32 points along with seven steals and seven boards. Those were career bests in points and steals for Anunoby.

Phoenix was steamrolled by Toronto the last time the two teams met in February, losing 118-101.

