Report: Danilo Gallinari has hand evaluated after punch in international friendly

Danilo Gallinari was a big get for the Clippers this offseason. Los Angeles has been in the process of giving their team an overhaul since the departure of Chris Paul and Gallinari was supposed to be a part of that. However, he may have put himself and the Clippers in danger during an international friendly.

Gallinari plays for Italy's international team and they're currently preparing for Eurobasket. During a friendly Gallinari got into a fight with another player and threw a punch. The punch sent Gallinari to a hospital to have his hand examined.

Danilo Gallinari went to the hospital for a medical evaluation of his hand after the punch he gave to Kok's face, as reported by Sky Sport — Sportando (@Sportando) July 30, 2017

Full vid of Gallinari fight pic.twitter.com/21lDeZyZmO — Alexander Chernykh (@chernykh) July 30, 2017

The severity of Gallinari's hand injury is unknown at this time.

Gallinari has always been involved with his international team and injuries are a risk that players take. However, Gallinari potentially getting an injury from punching another player is not something the Clippers want to see from their newest player. They'll just have to hope it's nothing serous and he'll be fully healthy come October.