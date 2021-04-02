The Boston Celtics will take on the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is 23-25 overall and 13-9 at home, while Houston is 13-34 overall and 7-17 on the road. The Celtics enter Friday's contest having lost seven of their last 10 games. The Rockets, meanwhile, have lost 18 of their last 20.

Boston is favored by 11-points in the latest Celtics vs. Rockets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.5.

Celtics vs. Rockets spread: Celtics -11

Celtics vs. Rockets over-under: 223.5 points

Celtics vs. Rockets money line: Boston -650, Houston +475

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 113-108 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite their loss, the Celtics got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Marcus Smart recorded 17 points and seven assists in addition to five boards, while Jayson Tatum finished with 25 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Tatum leads Boston in scoring, averaging 25.3 points per game. In his last meeting against Houston, Tatum stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal. The Celtics are scoring 112.2 points per game on average, which ranks 16th in the NBA. Defensively, Boston is giving up 111.3 points per game.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the contest between Houston and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Houston falling 120-108. The Rockets were up 42-29 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Kevin Porter (20 points) and small forward Danuel House Jr. (18 points) were the top scorers for Houston.

Despite losing 18 of their last 20 games, the Rockets will enter Friday's contest confident they can secure the victory. That's because Houston is 5-1 in its last six meetings against the Celtics. However, the Rockets are just 1-11 in their last 12 games on the road.

