Rockets vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 7 predictions from advanced computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. ET Friday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 20-31 overall and 9-17 at home, while Houston is 33-18 overall and 15-11 on the road. The Rockets have won four consecutive games. The Suns have lost four in a row and five of six. Houston is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under is set at 234. Before entering any Rockets vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 16 on a blistering 34-18 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Rockets spread: Suns +2.5

Suns vs. Rockets over-under: 234 points

Suns vs. Rockets money line: Phoenix 1112, Houston -133

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns came up short against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, falling 116-108. Despite the loss, Phoenix had strong showings from Deandre Ayton, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds in addition to four blocks, and small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 30 points and five boards. Devin Booker finished with 22 points. Ayton has provided at least 20 points and double figure in rebounds in three straight games.

Tyler Johnson (knee), Dario Saric (ankle), Aron Baynes (hip), Cameron Johnson (quadriceps) and Frank Kaminsky (knee) all missed the Detroit game and are not expected to play on Friday.

What you need to know about the Rockets

It was all tied up at 63 at the half for Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, but Houston stepped up in the second half for a 121-111 win. Russell Westbrook had 41 points and five assists along with eight rebounds. Houston made 19 of 42 3-point attempts. New acquisition Robert Covington had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Houston didn't have too much trouble with Phoenix on the road the last time the teams met on December 21, as they won 139-125.

How to make Rockets vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rockets vs. Suns spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.