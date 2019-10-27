Russell Westbrook passes Magic Johnson for second on NBA's all-time triple-doubles list

Houston Rockets All-Star guard Russell Westbrook made some NBA history against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, as he passed Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson for second on the NBA's all-time triple-double list. Westbrook now has 139 triple-doubles -- and counting -- in his career, and he trails only Oscar Robertson (181) on the all-time list.

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double over each of the past three seasons -- he's the first player in league history ever to do so --and has made the once-rare feat seem somewhat commonplace. However, Westbrook still generates a great deal of pride from his ability to contribute in a multitude of ways when he's out on the floor.

"I know nowadays, getting a triple-double seems normal, but I take a pride, a lot of energy, a lot of sacrifice, a lot of things I do off the floor to prepare myself to be able to compete every single night and play at a high level," Westbrook said, via ESPN. "For me, that's a great accomplishment, especially growing up and never even thinking I'd be playing in the NBA. Now being there and being in the history books is just a blessing to me and something that I don't take for granted one bit."

As a kid who grew up in California while Magic Johnson was hanging banners with the Lakers, Westbrook was a big fan of Johnson, so passing him in the history books is particularly special.

"I never get a chance to think about what I've done," Westbrook said. "Tonight will be one of those times that I'll take a second and think about it and be grateful to be able to go out and compete and do something like that."

After the game, Johnson took to Twitter to congratulate Westbrook on the accomplishment.

Congratulations to Russell Westbrook for passing me and having the 2nd-most triple-doubles in NBA history! https://t.co/y3KgYXsjJB — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 27, 2019

Westbrook now needs 43 triple-doubles to become the league's all-time leader, and the way that he piles them up, it seems to just be a matter of when -- not if -- he will set the record. It could even be this season.