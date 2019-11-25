Sixers vs. Raptors odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 25 predictions from advanced computer

An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference semifinals. The Raptors won three of four regular season games between the two teams last season and have taken the last 13 home meetings with the Sixers. Toronto is 11-4 overall and 6-0 at home, while Philadelphia is 11-5 overall and 4-5 on the road. Philadelphia is favored by one point in the latest Sixers vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 214. Before entering any 76ers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

On Saturday, Toronto narrowly escaped with a victory, as the squad slipped past Atlanta 119-116. Pascal Siakam was the offensive standout of the contest for the Raptors, as he had 34 points. Fred VanVleet added 25 points.

Serge Ibaka might return after missing seven games with a sprained right ankle. Kyle Lowry is about a week from a return from a thumb injury.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia made easy work of Miami and rolled away with a 113-86 win, the Sixers' fourth consecutive victory. Philadelphia was ahead 55-35 at the half. Josh Richardson poured in 32 points after missing two games with right hip flexor tightness. Joel Embiid added 23 points and 11 rebounds,

Embiid leads the Sixers in scoring with 22.8 points per game and in rebounds with 11.7.

The Raptors enter the game with only 6.8 steals given up per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Sixers rank fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.94 on average.

