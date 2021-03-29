The Sacramento Kings will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 23-20 overall and 11-13 at home, while the Kings are 21-25 overall and 9-13 on the road. The Kings are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games playing on one day's rest. The Spurs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as favorites. The Kings are 9-4 against the spread in the last 13 Kings vs. Spurs meetings in San Antonio.

San Antonio is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228. Before entering any Kings vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it enters Week 14 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 91-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Kings spread: Spurs -2.5

Spurs vs. Kings over-under: 228 points

Spurs vs. Kings money line: Spurs -140, Kings +120

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio snapped a four-game losing streak Saturday, downing the Chicago Bulls 120-104. Jakob Poeltl looked sharp, recording 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs with 20.5 points and 7.1 assists per game, while Poeltl adds 7.7 rebounds per game. The Spurs score 109.4 points per game and allow 110.7 points per contest. The Spurs lead the Southwest Division by a half-game over Dallas.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento has won four straight games, including a 100-98 victory Saturday over the Cavaliers. De'Aaron Fox led the way with 36 points and six assists.

Fox leads the Kings with 24.8 points and 7.3 assists per game, while Richaun Holmes pulls down 8.9 rebounds per outing. Sacramento scores 114.8 points per game, but allows 119.0 points defensively per outing. The Kings are dead last in the Pacific Division, 10.5 games behind Phoenix.

How to make Kings vs. Spurs picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Kings? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Kings vs. Spurs spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.