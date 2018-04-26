Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star practices in full, questionable for Game 1 vs. Pelicans

Big NBA playoff news came out on Thursday. For the Warriors it was great -- for the Pelicans, not so much.

Stephen Curry was a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to Steve Kerr. The Warriors coach indicated Curry's return from a knee injury could take place as soon as Saturday's second-round series opener against New Orleans. Kerr listed Curry's status for Game 1 as questionable.

Curry has not logged a minute since he went down on March 23, but the Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee that has kept him out of the playoffs appears to be fully healed.

Some one-dribble moves for Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/tVQe824a0N — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 26, 2018

Kerr was noncommittal about Curry's status for Game 1 and noted that he was still under close evaluation to see how his body would respond to Thursday's practice. Golden State's plan is to put him through practice again on Friday, with the hope that he has no setbacks and plays Saturday.

"Steph practiced 100 percent," Kerr said. "He did everything. Looked good. I would say he's questionable for Game 1. What we have to do is see how his body responds the rest of the day, and put him through another practice tomorrow.

"I think he needs to string together a few good days, but yeah, it was very positive today."

Golden State GM Bob Myers echoed a similar sentiment on Wednesday, saying that Curry could possibly return as early as Saturday.

"It's conceivable," Myers said on 95.7 The Game. "He's gonna try and practice ... if he can get in tomorrow's practice and Friday and doesn't have any setbacks and feels physically ready, then there's a chance he can go.

"But if there's any notion of him having any issues in any area, he wouldn't go on Saturday. But the good news is, if he's practicing -- which is the plan -- that means you're pretty close ...

"So ... conceivable -- I don't want to put a percentage on it because I don't know -- but I'm not saying inconceivable ... we'll know more pretty soon here."

Though Curry has been sidelined, the Warriors have barely skipped a beat without him in the playoffs. Golden State ousted the San Antonio Spurs in the first round in five games. But it's undeniable that with Curry in the fold, the Warriors go to another level. Since he went down with the knee injury, they have gone 8-7 without him on the court.