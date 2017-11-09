Still blowing up in China, Jimmer Fredette explodes with 50 points, near triple-double

Jimmer Fredette might not have a spot in the NBA, but he can always get buckets at a pro level and that's what he's been doing in China. He had some huge scoring outings in his first season in China, and he's picking up right where he left off in his second season.

Fredette dropped 50 in his fifth game of the season and nearly averaged a triple-double in the game with 10 rebounds and nine assists. The former BYU star is currently averaging 38.6 points a game, which leads the CBA in scoring.

Jimmer Fredette EXPLODED in China in Sharks win vs Sichuan 114-105:



50 points

10 rebounds

9 assists

3 steals

2PT: 6/13

3PT: 10/20

FT: 8/9

45 minutes pic.twitter.com/suyD2u4Kzv — Sportando (@Sportando) November 8, 2017

A lot of NBA players like to use China as a bounce pad to head back to the Association after the end of the Chinese season. Brandon Jennings signed there over the offseason with the intention of doing that. Michael Beasley turned a successful stint in China into a consistent NBA career. Fredette, who is dominating right now, could very well be the next one to do it.