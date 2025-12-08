Western Conference contenders meet as part of the three-game NBA schedule on Monday when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix is 13-10, while Minnesota is 15-8 and enters this matchup on a five-game winning streak. Phoenix has been one of the league's best teams against the spread with a 15-8 ATS mark. Devin Booker (groin) and Jalen Green (hamstring) are both out for Phoenix. Anthony Edwards (illness) is questionable for Minnesota.

Tipoff from the Target Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Suns odds, while the over/under is 223.5. Before making Suns vs. Timberwolves picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Wolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Suns:

Timberwolves vs. Suns spread: Timberwolves -8.5 Timberwolves vs. Suns over/under: 223.5 points Timberwolves vs. Suns money line: Timberwolves -344, Suns +273 Timberwolves vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine Timberwolves vs. Suns streaming: Peacock

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Suns vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Wolves vs. Suns 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 234 combined points.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see that pick.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.