The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Phoenix Suns at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at the AT&T Center. The Spurs are 33-37 overall and 14-20 at home, while Phoenix is 49-21 overall and 22-12 on the road. The Spurs won the first meeting of the season on April 17, 111-85.

Phoenix is favored by 11 points in the latest Spurs vs. Suns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223. Before entering any Suns vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 21 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 99-64 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Suns spread: Spurs +11

Spurs vs. Suns over-under: 223 points

Spurs vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -800, San Antonio +550



What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs took a 102-98 defeat against the New York Knicks on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan had 27 points along with eight rebounds. San Antonio clinched the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament on Thursday when the Kings lost to the Grizzlies. The Spurs have lost two consecutive games.

The Spurs held the Suns to their lowest point total of the season in the last meeting. DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl will be rested on Saturday. Rudy Gay might also be rested. Dejounte Murray (ankle) is questionable.

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns edged the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, 118-117. Devin Booker's free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining sealed the win. Chris Paul had 26 points and seven assists and the Cameron Payne had 21 points and five assists in addition to six boards. Phoenix is a game behind Utah for the top seed in the West with two games to play and own the tiebreaker with the Jazz.

The Suns avoided a third consecutive loss with their win on Thursday. Booker had 18 points, as he missed 12 of 17 shots from the field. Phoenix has not won 50 games since 2010. Deandre Ayton (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game. Cameron Johnson (wrist) is out.

How to make Spurs vs. Suns picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Suns vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits in 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Spurs spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 99-64 roll.