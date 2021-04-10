The Phoenix Suns will take on the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at PHX Arena. Phoenix is 36-15 overall and 19-8 at home, while Washington is 19-32 overall and 9-16 on the road. The Wizards won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 11, 128-107.

Phoenix is favored by 12 points in the latest Suns vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.

Suns vs. Wizards spread: Suns -12

Suns vs. Wizards over-under: 228 points

Suns vs. Wizards money line: Phoenix -900, Washington +600

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, 113-103. Devin Booker scored 24 points. DeAndre Ayton double-doubled on 18 points and 10 rebounds. Phoenix saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Booker is averaging 34.4 points on 53.7 shooting from the field in his past five games. The Suns are averaging 21.0 fast break points over their past four games. Abdel Nader (knee) will miss his 11th consecutive game on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington outlasted the Golden State Warriors for a 110-107 win on Friday. Bradley Beal scored six points of his 20 points in the final 6.1 seconds of the game to lift the Wizards to the win. Russell Westbrook posted his league-leading 21st triple-double on 19 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds.

Rui Hachimura scored 22 points on Friday. Robin Lopez had 20 points and eight rebounds. The Wizards will be aiming for a third consecutive win on Saturday.

