The top two teams in the Western Conference will meet on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder (40-11) are 18-6 on the road and are coming off a 128-92 win over Orlando on Tuesday. The Spurs (33-16) are 17-6 at home and also defeated the Magic in their last contest by a 112-103 score on Sunday. Stephon Castle (adductor) is questionable for the Spurs.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The Spurs have won three of four matchups this season, but OKC claimed the last meeting in January. The latest Spurs vs. Thunder odds list OKC as the 1.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 222.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Spurs picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Spurs vs. Thunder spread Thunder -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Spurs vs. Thunder over/under: 222.5 points Spurs vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -119, Spurs -101 Spurs vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Thunder streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model has simulated Spurs vs. Thunder 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (222.5 points). Four of the last five meetings between these teams in San Antonio have gone over, including each of the last two. Additionally, four of the last five road games for the Thunder, overall, have eclipsed the total. OKC's Over record on the road this season is 14-10 which is the fifth-best over mark in the NBA.

Oklahoma City is the highest scoring team in the league, but San Antonio counters with great depth. While OKC is projected to have the leading scorer in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Spurs are forecasted to have six of the next eight highest scorers in this contest. With the Thunder allowing 4 more points than their season average, the Over hits with several points to spare. The model calls for 230 combined points as the Over is reached in 56.4% of simulations.

