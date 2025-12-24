Our second matchup of the NBA Christmas schedule is one that is growing increasingly familiar. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder played perhaps the game of the year in the NBA Cup semifinals. They played again on Tuesday, just two days before Christmas. The Spurs won both games, handing the Thunder (26-4) half of their losses to this point in the season. Now they'll square off for the third time this month on Christmas itself.

Somehow, I doubt any fans are complaining. The Thunder and Spurs represent what most expect to be the defining rivalry of this era of NBA history. Oklahoma City already has a championship to its name along with one of the deepest rosters in NBA history. Victor Wembanyama represents arguably the greatest threat to their impending dynasty in the NBA as an impossibly skilled giant with a seeming distaste for Thunder big man Chet Holmgren.

So how are we gearing up for Thunder-Spurs Round 3? With best bets, of course. Below is our pick against the spread plus a prop bet headed into what might be the day's marquee game.

Spurs at Thunder: Where to watch

Time : 2:30 p.m. ET | Date : Thursday, Dec. 25

: 2:30 p.m. ET | : Thursday, Dec. 25 Location : Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City

: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City TV channel : ABC/ESPN | Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: ABC/ESPN | : fubo (Try for free) Odds: Thunder -9.5, O/U: 235.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Spurs at Thunder: Odds, prediction, best bets

Look, we're basing this off of vibes. Oklahoma City's first loss to San Antonio was a close, marquee game. Their second turned into a blowout in the fourth quarter. For the first time in the Thunder's young run, people are starting to wonder if a team has their number. Wembanyama's disdain for Holmgren should only intensify Oklahoma City's resolve. Expect the Thunder to come out motivated on Christmas, and as big as this line looks, remember, the Thunder have played 14 games in Oklahoma City this season and haven't lost one of them. In fact, they only have one single-digit home victory, which came on Oct. 28 against the Kings. The Thunder blow everyone out in their building. This should be no exception. The Pick: Thunder -9.5

We're sticking with the motivational theme for our prop pick. Chet Holmgren scored only seven points in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs, but it's worth noting that he scored 17 in the NBA Cup loss and had reached this over in seven of the nine previous games that he played. He's gonna go at Wembanyama on Christmas in an effort to prove that there is in fact a rivalry between the two of them. The Pick: Holmgren Over 15.5 Points