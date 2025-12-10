The NBA Cup 2025 quarterfinals continue on Wednesday with a pair of matchups, starting with the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Phoenix Suns. The Thunder earned the West's No. 1 seed in the NBA Cup quarterfinals by sweeping their four group stage games. The Suns notched a wildcard seed by going 3-1 in Cup play, with their one defeat coming to OKC, which is riding a 15-game winning streak overall. Devin Booker (groin) is questionable for Phoenix.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Thunder have won each of the last seven matchups versus Phoenix. OKC is the 14.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Thunder odds, while the over/under for total points is 226.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Suns picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 8 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 29-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Thunder 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -14.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Suns vs. Thunder over/under: 226.5 points Suns vs. Thunder money line: Thunder -1010, Suns +659 Suns vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Suns vs. Thunder streaming: Prime Video

How to make Thunder vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Suns vs. Thunder 10,000 times and is leaning Over on the total (226.5). The last three meetings between these teams have all gone over, and the Over is 7-3 across their last 10 matchups. This season, the total has been eclipsed in four of Oklahoma City's last five games, with the one outlier being when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn't play on Sunday, though he's not even listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Meanwhile, Phoenix's style of play is conducive to high-scoring games as it ranks in the top eight in both 3-pointers made and 3-pointers allowed per game. The model forecasts 12 different players to score more than 9 points, which allows the Over to hit with ease. A total of 234 points are projected, as the Over hits in well over 60% of simulations in an A-rated pick.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time.

The model forecasts which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.