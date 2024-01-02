The Boston Celtics will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 22-9 overall and 13-5 at home, while Boston is 26-6 overall and 10-6 on the road. The Celtics have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these two franchises, but the Thunder have covered the spread in seven of those 10 matchups.

So far in 2023-24, the Celtics are 16-14-2 against the spread, while the Thunder are 22-8-1 against the number. Boston is favored by 4 points in the latest Thunder vs. Celtics odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 240 points. Before entering any Celtics vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Thunder vs. Celtics spread: Thunder +4

Thunder vs. Celtics over/under: 240 points

Thunder vs. Celtics money line: Thunder: +142, Celtics: -168

What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics waltzed into their game Sunday with five straight wins but they left with six. Everything went their way against San Antonio as Boston made off with a 134-101 win over the Spurs. The Celtics' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaylen Brown, who scored 24 points to go along with six rebounds.

Currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Boston is second in the NBA in offensive rating (121.8), third in defensive rating (111.2), and its net rating of +10.6 leads the league. The average margin of victory during Boston's current six-game winning streak is 19 points.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, the Thunder came tearing into Sunday's game with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.3 points), and they left with even more momentum. They strolled past the Brooklyn Nets, taking the game 124-108.

Oklahoma City ranks sixth in the NBA in offensive rating (120), sixth in defensive rating (111.5), and their net rating of +8.5 ranks third behind only the Celtics and 76ers. The Thunder also lead the NBA in 3-point shooting (39.1%) and free-throw shooting (85.2%).

Key Betting Info

The Celtics will be relying on another big game from Jayson Tatum to pull off a win. For the season, Tatum has averaged 26.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Celtics are 1-4-1 against the spread in their last 6 games when the spread was between -4.5 to -1.5.

The Thunder are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last 9 games when the spread was between +1.5 to +4.5.

The Thunder are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 games when not the favorite.

How to make Thunder vs. Celtics picks

