Thunder vs. Knicks odds, line: MLK Day NBA picks, predictions, from proven model on 7-2 run

The Thunder look to extend their dominance over the Knicks when the teams play Monday at Madison Square Garden. It's a 12:30 p.m. ET tipoff on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Oklahoma City destroyed New York, 128-103, in the only previous meeting this season and has won five of the past six in this series. Both teams have struggled in January, with the Knicks losing five straight and the Thunder dropping five of their past seven. Sportsbooks list OKC as a 9-point road favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 226.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Knicks odds. Before you make any Thunder vs. Knicks picks, check out the NBA prediction from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It enters Week 14 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 159-118 record on all top-rated picks, returning well over $3,000 to anybody following them. And it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread in Week 13, going a blistering 7-2. Anybody following is up huge.

Now it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Thunder vs. Knicks. We can tell you it loves the under, but it also has a very strong point spread pick that hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account OKC's star-studded lineup led by Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Steven Adams. The Thunder rank eighth in scoring (113.5), third in rebounding (48.1) and boast five players averaging double figures in scoring. In the Nov. 14 meeting at Oklahoma City, George erupted for 35 points, nailing 5 of 11 from 3-point range, and Westbrook didn't even play.

The Thunder have covered four of the past five meetings and should enjoy facing a Knicks team that ranks 30th in field-goal percentage (43.1).

But just because New York is reeling doesn't mean it can't stay within the Thunder vs. Knicks spread.

The Knicks are 19-12 all-time on MLK Day, and you can bet there will be a special atmosphere in the Garden. New York will get a big boost from the return of Enes Kanter, who's missed the past three games. Kanter averages a double-double (14.0 points, 11.4 rebounds) and grabbed 16 rebounds in his last game.

The Knicks nearly upset Washington as 7.5-point underdogs, losing on a goaltending call, and they've covered five of their last seven overall and seven of their last 10 versus Western Conference foes.

Who wins Thunder vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread cashes well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over Monday, all from the model that's up nearly $3,000 on NBA picks this season.