Trust another process? Sam Hinkie says he would be 'delighted' to return to the NBA

Sam Hinkie has been out of the NBA for almost two years now. In that period of time his former 76ers team has broken through and in many ways met what his visions were. They're a young, growing team with potential for the future and they have star-caliber players on the roster like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. It sounds like "The Process" was successful in that sense.

However, Hinkie's relationships with others across the NBA wasn't good. He reportedly rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and eventually it led to the NBA and ownership stepping in to demote him. Hinkie eventually resigned. To many, this felt like the end of his career, but Hinkie doesn't see that. Hinkie told The Ringer he would love to come back to the NBA, but the circumstances have to be right:

When you winnow the NBA, there aren't many potential opportunities. But when I told him it sounded like he wouldn't go back unless he could run his own shop, he pushed back a bit. "I think there's a misconception because of the way I talk sometimes," Hinkie said. "I would be delighted in the right situation. I worked 11 years in the NBA, and eight of those I was not the top guy and loved it. Three of those, I was and loved that, too, in a different way. I think it's more important to work with amazing people than it is your exact position."

Hinkie's hesitancy to work in a situation that isn't with people he wants to work with makes sense. A large part of why he was removed from the 76ers had to do with his relationship with ownership falling apart at the end. He needs to work with people he can trust where he knows his plans, whatever they may be, can be carried out the entire way.

However, if Hinkie really wants to get back to the NBA, then he might have to make some sacrifices in terms of his situation. Not every team is going to let him run the exact situation he wants. If he can find one that works well enough, with people he trusts, then he could return to the NBA and succeed. But if he sits around waiting for the perfect situation forever then the NBA could pass him by.