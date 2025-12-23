Tuesday marks one of the busiest days of the NBA calendar with 28 of 30 teams in action, providing plenty of ways to utilize the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Tuesday also features a three-game college football slate, and the SportsLine advanced computer model has picks from both sports included in its Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook. The model is backing the Dallas Mavericks to cover as 6.5-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets, while also backing the Portland Trail Blazers to pull off the upset over the Magic as +105 underdogs.

The model's top college football pick comes by taking Under 66.5 points for Ohio vs. UNLV in the Frisco Bowl at 9 p.m. ET. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 10 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 30-14 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Mavericks (+6.5) vs. Nuggets

UNLV vs. Ohio: Under 66.5 total points

Trail Blazers (+105) to defeat the Magic

Combining the model's three picks into a Tuesday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +653 (risk $100 to win $653). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Mavericks (+6.5) vs. Nuggets (-108)

The Mavericks return to Dallas after a 119-113 loss on the road to the Pelicans on Monday, which would have covered this spread. The Mavs have won four consecutive home games straight-up, and covered a 6.5-point underdog spread in each of their last nine home contests. Both the Mavericks and Nuggets are playing the second half of a back-to-back, so fatigue could be a factor, which could hinder the usage and production of Denver veterans such as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Cooper Flagg had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists on Monday, and he's averaging 24.3 points per game over his last 10 contests, playing like a true No. 1 overall pick. The model projects Dallas to have another strong home showing, with the Mavericks covering in 57% of simulations. Back the Mavericks at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

UNLV vs. Ohio: Under 66.5 total points

UNLV has one of the better scoring offenses in the nation, ranking 14th in the country at 35.8 ppg this season. However, Ohio has held opponents to 21 points or fewer in seven of its last eight games, and it also had some impressive non-conference showings in holding West Virginia to 10 points and Ohio State to 37 points. The Buckeyes scored more than 37 points in four of nine games in Big Ten play, which makes the fact that the MAC defense held them to that total even more impressive. UNLV's higher-ranked scoring offense often inflates its over/under total, which has resulted in the Under hitting in four of its last five games. The Under has also hit in three of the last five Ohio games, as the model projects the Under to hit in 69% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Trail Blazers (+105) to defeat the Magic

Portland had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 110-102 loss to the Pistons on Monday, but Detroit has the second-best record in the NBA at 23-6 this season. Meanwhile, the Magic were mostly non-competitive in their 120-97 loss to the Warriors on Monday, dropping the third of their last four contests. The Magic are also dealing with multiple injuries, which has contribured to their recent skid. Meanwhile, Blazers forward Deni Avdija is averaging 25.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, making significant improvements in his fifth NBA season, and Portland is 2-1 over its last three home games. The model projects the Trail Blazers to win in 63% of simulations, despite being the underdog. Back the Trail Blazers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Want more college football and NBA picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.