Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Steph Curry put on an absolute show in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. With the Warriors down 2-1 in the series to the Boston Celtics, Curry put the team and his back and carried them to a 107-97 win. During his 40 minutes of action, Curry scored 43 points, snagged 10 rebounds and dropped four assists. He hit seven of his 14 attempts from long range and shot 53 percent from the floor overall.

In the process of cooking the Celtics, Curry made some major NBA history, as he passed Shaquille O'Neal to move into 12th place on the NBA's all-time Finals scoring list. Over the course of his career, O'Neal appeared in the Finals six different times, and he scored 865 points in 30 total Finals games.

O'Neal probably won't be too upset about being passed by Curry, as he has called Curry his favorite current player on numerous occasions. "I like him because he's something that I haven't seen before," O'Neal said of Curry last year.

"See, a lot of times when I try to compare the old era to the new era, people say I'm hating," O'Neal added of Curry. "First of all, I'm too great to hate. Second of all, I've never seen anything like Steph, and that's why he's my favorite player."

Next in Curry's sights when it comes to Finals scoring is O'Neal's former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. Bryant is 11th on the all-time list with 937 total points scored in the Finals. There's a chance that Curry could pass Bryant this season, depending on how many points he pours in over the remainder of the series.

While Curry is surely happy to continue to climb up the Finals scoring ladder, the fact that the Warriors were able to pull out a win and even up the series at two games apiece was the most important outcome from Friday night. Now just two wins away from another title, the Warriors are going to need some more magic from Curry in order to get the job done.