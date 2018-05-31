Warriors vs. Cavs: Kevin Love will play NBA Finals Game 1 after clearing concussion protocol
Love suffered the concussion in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals and missed all of Game 7
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, who suffered a concussion in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, has cleared concussion protocol and will be available to play Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, the team announced.
Love is expected to not only return to the lineup, but also to the starting rotation. Coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday he was hopeful Love could be cleared, and if he successfully leaped a few hurdles, which he has, he would be inserted into the starting lineup.
Love suffered the concussion five minutes into Game 6 of the conference finals on May 25, and did not get clearance to participate in the remainder of the game nor the deciding Game 7 two days later in Boston.
The only question now that remains is at what percentage of health Love will return at. Outside the concussion, Love has struggled this postseason after suffering a sprained left thumb in the first round of the playoffs. He's shooting 38.8 percent from the floor this postseason and 34.6 percent from 3, down considerably from his regular season averages of 45.8 and 41.5 percent, respectively.
Nonetheless, Love's return will be a welcomed boon to the underdog Cavaliers, who will face Golden State without 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala in the lineup. Iguodala is dealing with a left leg contusion, which could pave the way for the Cavs to threaten in the series opener, though Golden State is a 12.5 point favorite at Bovada.
