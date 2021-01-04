The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Both teams are 3-3; Golden State is 1-1 at home, while the Kings are 1-2 on the road. The Kings won all three meetings between the teams last season.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento lost to the Houston Rockets on Saturday,102-94. The Kings lost to the Rockets for the second straight time after winning three of their first four games. They missed 19 of 28 3-point attempts. De'Aaron Fox had 23 points. Harrison Barnes added 19 points with seven rebounds. Buddy Hield scored 17 points and made five 3-point attempts.

Hield currently has the longest active streak in the NBA for making at least one 3-pointer a game, at 72. Tyrese Haliburton (wrist) is out for Monday's game. The Kings have a 70-78 record vs. the Warriors since they moved to Sacramento. They are 27-48 all-time on the road vs. the Warriors during the Sacramento era. The Kings have won their last two road games vs. Golden State.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile Golden State strolled past the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, 137-122. Stephen Curry took center stage in the game and the league, scoring a career-high 62 points. He went 18-of-19 from the free throw line, setting new career standards for free throws made and attempted. He hit eight 3-pointers, the 49th time in his career he has made eight or more 3s in a game, an NBA record. It was the first time a Warriors player reached the 62-point mark since Rick Barry had 64 points on March 26, 1974 vs. Portland.

At 32 years old, Curry became the second-oldest player in NBA history to score 60 points in a game. He also became just the second player in the last 20 years to score 30 points in each half. It was his seventh 50-point game in his career, the third-most in league history. The Warriors have won all three games in which they have scored 100 points this season, and have not reached 100 in any of their losses. Kelly Oubre Jr. has scored in double figures in each of the last three games, averaging 13.7 points per game during that span.

