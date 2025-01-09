The Golden State Warriors will visit the Detroit Pistons on Thursday for a cross-conference clash in the NBA. Detroit is 19-18 overall to rank eighth in the East and 9-8 at home, while Golden State is 18-18 overall -- ranking ninth in the West -- and 8-8 on the road. The two franchises have split their last four meetings head-to-head, but the Pistons are 3-1 against the spread during that span.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Pistons are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Warriors odds, and the over/under is 220 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pistons vs. Warriors spread: Pistons -2.5

Pistons vs. Warriors over/under: 220 points

Pistons vs. Warriors money line: Pistons: -131, Warriors: +110

Pistons vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Pistons can cover

The Pistons extended their winning streak to five on Wednesday when they dominated the Brooklyn Nets, taking the game 113-98. Detroit piled up 30 assists on 45 made field goals in the victory, and Malik Beasley led the team with 23 points.

That makes six covers in nine games for the Pistons, who have pulled themselves to within a half-game of the Indiana Pacers and the crucial sixth seed to avoid the NBA play-in tournament. Detroit is now 7-2 on the season in games where it shoots 50% from the floor or better.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors took a 114-98 bruising from the Heat on Tuesday. However, the defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Trayce Jackson-Davis, who went 9 for 12 en route to 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals, and Stephen Curry, who scored 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Curry's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. However, the 10-time all-star is listed as questionable for Thursday's game because of a knee injury. However, Golden State is 5-2 in games that Curry didn't play this season.

